Private services will be held for 65 year old, Mr. Kenneth Ray Hobbs, of Paris, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 21, 2021 in Medical City of McKinney, McKinney, Texas.
Public viewing will be on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Citizens Funeral Home chapel, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, TX. Please wear a mask for protection. Interment will be at Thompson Townes Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Rodney Slaughter officiating and the Rev. Terry Hobbs eulogist. Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 East Church Street, Clarksville, TX.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
