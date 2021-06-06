Forty-four North Lamar graduates were awarded scholarships from the North Lamar Education Foundation totaling $23,000. Scholarships may be used at junior colleges, colleges, universities, and vocational and technical schools.
The 2021 recipients and named scholarships are: Ellie Ables — Travis Coston Family Scholarship, Ella Amis — Thomas McVay Memorial Scholarship, Cody Ausmus — Jeremy Dickey Memorial Scholarship, Madison Bridgers, Parker Brown, Maggi Burton, Sarah Carl — Carolyn Drake Memorial Scholarship, Sophie Carl — Carolyn Drake Memorial Scholarship, Bridgitte Collard — Gary Hilliard Memorial Scholarship, Jace Cooper, Wesley Crites — Payne Band Scholarship, Hannah Crosswhite, Donato Curvino — NLEF Salutatorian Scholarship, Emma Doyal — Tyler Thompson Memorial Scholarship, Madison Edwards, Addison Exum — Class of 1973 Memorial Scholarship, Adysen Finch, Emma Fowler — Dr. Tommy Eads Memorial Scholarship, Kelsey Garrett, Emily Hodges, Melodie Huesca — Gil Flautt IV Memorial Scholarship, Karsyn Iltis, Andy Kirk — Class of 1989 Scholarship, Morgan Lyles, Keeley Mahon, Abby Neilson — James Graves Vocational Scholarship, Trent Nickerson — FFA Scholarship, Kamry Oliver, Meredith Puckett — David Buster Memorial Scholarship, Noel Rainey, Macy Richardson — Judy Blease Memorial Scholarship, Karlie Rouse, Madison Routon — Rhonda Morris Band Scholarship, Felicity Sefcik — Chad Rose Memorial Scholarship, Madison Semanek — Donna Campbell Memorial Scholarship, Brian Slater — Charles Bush Memorial Scholarship, Kendall Stephens, Nathan Stone — Ted Weiberg Scholarship, Ashtin Stutsman, Ashley Trenchard, Corbin Waldroup, Kenzley Waldroup, Madison Winter — NLEF Valedictoria Scholarship and Makayla Winton — FFA Scholarship.
The North Lamar Education Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1998 to assist North Lamar students in furthering their education beyond high school.
Tax-deductible contributions are made through donations, memorials and honorariums, fund-raisers, endowments, and planned giving.
For information or to make a contribution to NLEF, visit the North Lamar website at.northlamar.net/NLEF.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.