Paris Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 3100 block of Mahaffey at 12:54 p.. Monday. Officers found a 43-year-old Paris man running through the creek. Officers believed he was intoxicated on an unknown substance. During the investigation, the man was found to be in possession of checks that did not belong to him. He was charged with criminal trespass and possession of identifying information. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man jailed on third DWI charge
Paris police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Bonham Street at 2:03 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle that collided into the back of the vehicle in front of it, a 70-year-old Paris man, was believed to be intoxicated. Police said he told them he consumed alcohol while taking prescription medications prior to the accident. He was arrested and was found to have two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. The charge was enhanced to a felony. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 68 calls for service and arrested four people Monday.
