National Beta members from North Lamar High School are celebrating their recent participation in the Texas Senior Virtual State Convention. Senior Merideth Puckett was announced as champion of the following competition: Performing Arts: Solo, Duo, Trio. Merideth performed the song “Bennie and the Jets” by Elton John. A video of the performance is available at https://youtu.be/Sst6RAgrhCM.
Typically, National Beta state conventions bring together students from across the state to compete in a variety of competitions ranging from academic and STEM‐based to visual and performing arts. While the state convention, originally planned to be held in Grapevine, was canceled for in-person competitions due to health and safety concerns stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, members worked hard while taking online tests and preparing competition submissions for their Virtual Convention. Their victory at the state level provided the opportunity to compete at the national level. The national convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, during summer 2021.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. The North Lamar High School Beta Club has a total of 114 members. Whitney Blount is the NLHS Beta sponsor. Visit betaclub.org for more information.
