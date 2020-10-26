Darline Jones, 62, of Forest Chapel went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at her home.
She was born on July 20, 1958 in Paris, Texas to James Freeman and Willie Jim Dawes.
She graduated from North Lamar high school and then went on to work as a seamstress at Vassarette in Paris, until it closed down.
She continued using her sewing talents to make quilts and clothes for her granddaughters. She also had a passion for animal rescue.
She married Joey Neal Jones on Jan. 24, 1981 at Midway Assembly of God in a ceremony performed by her grandfather the Rev. Frankie Dawes.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Joey Jones, of Forest Chapel; son and daughter-in-law, Jacob “Jake” and Alicia Jones, of Mt. Vernon; two granddaughters, Kennedie and Kelsey Jones, who were the true lights of her life, also of Mt. Vernon; her mother, Willie Jim Dawes, of Chicota; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Norma Freeman, of Sumner; sister Donna Payne, of Garrett’s Bluff; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Christine Freeman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Freeman and step-dad, E.T. Johnson.
Her visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris. The funeral will take place at Midway Assembly on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev Mickey Kelley and the Rev. Mark Hamel officiating. Burial will take place at Little John Cemetery in Chicota.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.