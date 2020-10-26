Darline Jones

Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.