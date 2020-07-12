Phyllis Evonne Taylor, 66, of Paris, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14th, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Highland Cemetery at Deport. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Taylor, the daughter of Joseph Zedrick Wesley & Pauline Paxton Wesley, was born July 29, 1953, in Antlers, OK. She graduated from Prairiland High School in 1971, and for a number of years was a medication aid at the Deport Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Carl Wesley, a sister, Bertha Rhame, and a brother-in-law, Robert Taylor.
Survivors include her husband, Chester Taylor; a daughter, Melanie Nichols of Paris; a granddaughter, Bethanie Nichols; three siblings, Michael Wesley of Clarksville, Pamela Humphrey and husband Buddy of Fulbright, and Patricia Porter and husband Bobby of Paris; along with numerous relatives and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
