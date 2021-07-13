JULY 9 to JULY 13
Assist EMS
July 9
12:26 to 12:44 p.m., 400 4th St. SW.
12:42 to 12:59 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
July 10
8:36 to 8:45 a.m., 1325 Cope Drive.
9:28 to 9:47 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
July 11
9:08 to 10:33 p.m., 1299 CR 35840.
10:36 to 10:50 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
July 12
2:22 to 2:35 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
4:11 to 4:26 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
6:45 to 7:04 p.m., 140 42nd St. NE.
July 13
12:11 to 12:39 a.m., 3050 NE Loop 286.
2:29 to 3:12 a.m., 771 5th St. NW.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
July 11
2:35 to 2:57 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
6:06 to 6:23 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
6:03 to 6:19 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
Trash Fire
July 10
4:18 to 4:23 p.., 1300 8th St. NE.
1:39 to 11:49 p.m., 719 13th St. SE.
Grass/Brush Fire
July 12
12:08 to 12:32 p.m., 6th Street SE/Jackson Street.
First Responder
July 9
8:35 to 8:52 a.., 2225 E. Cherry St.
10:42 to 10:57 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
11:01 to 11:16 a.m., 200 10th St. NE.
3:08 to 3:19 p.m., 412 GWH PHA.
July 10
3:28 to 3:53 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
7:34 to 7:49 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
July 11
3:13 to 3:36 a.m., 2193 E. Cherry St.
4:43 to 5:03 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
7:49 to 8:07 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
8:08 to 8:32 a.m., 1384 Grove St.
10:55 to 11:12 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
1:13 to 1:24 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
6:46 to 6:57 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
July 12
1:54 to 2:12 a.m., 200 13th St. SE.
8:33 to 8:58 a.m., 2470 Cypress Drive.
12:48 to 1:02 p.m., 815 Medalist Drive.
3:52 to 4:09 p.m., 3400 Clarksville St.
8:10 to 8:22 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
July 13
12:39 to 12:54 a.m., 2196 E. Cherry St.
2:57 to 3:15 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
2:58 to 3:14 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 12
10:04 to 10:35 a.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
July 12
11:10 to 11:21 a.m., 3500 Robin Road.
Public Service
July 9
12:28 to 1:06 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
7:35 to 7:44 p.m., 2332 Simpson St.
9:24 to 10:17 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
July 10
12:35 to 12:50 a.m., 4135 Misty Lane.
2:10 to 2:19 p.m., 2840 Ballard Drive.
3:24 to 3:56 p.m., 814 14th St. NW.
6:53 to 7:09 p.m., 3580 Lamar Ave.
July 11
3:09 to 3:21 a.m., 1170 34th St. S
12:01 to 12:20 p.m., 612 6th St. SE.
July 12
5:21 to 5:42 p.m., 245 33rd St. SE.
10:18 to 10:37 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
