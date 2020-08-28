Good morning, Red River Valley!
Here comes the heat! Now that Hurricane Laura made a speedy exit from the region, warm and moist Gulf air from the southwest will flow in, and you know what that means - hot and muggy.
There's still a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., but the skies will clear and the sun will come out. Our forecast high today is 97 degrees, but thanks to all that Gulf moisture in the atmosphere, we're going to see a heat index value of 109. That's high enough to prompt a heat advisory for the region from the National Weather Service. That will be in effect from at least 1 p.m. today to 7 p.m. Saturday.
We will get a break overnight as the low falls to around 77, but the mugginess is here to stay. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday will look to repeat Friday, and do it better. As the sunny day gets to be 98 degrees, our heat index value will soar to 112 degrees. Don't expect much help from the south southwest winds. There's a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night after 8 p.m. Otherwise, the night will be mostly clear with a low around 75.
Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your Friday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.