Friday and Saturday will be incredibly hot, with high afternoon temperatures middle 90's to middle 100's for both days. High heat indices will make the afternoon feel even hotter, with heat index values on Friday ranging between 102 to 109, and Saturday ranging between 101 to 113. Friday afternoon has a chance for possible isolated storms in the southwest portion of the region. With these high summer temperatures each day, please make sure to take precautions when being outside and running out and about the next couple of days. Be weather aware, and always look before you lock your car.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

Here comes the heat! Now that Hurricane Laura made a speedy exit from the region, warm and moist Gulf air from the southwest will flow in, and you know what that means - hot and muggy. 

There's still a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., but the skies will clear and the sun will come out. Our forecast high today is 97 degrees, but thanks to all that Gulf moisture in the atmosphere, we're going to see a heat index value of 109. That's high enough to prompt a heat advisory for the region from the National Weather Service. That will be in effect from at least 1 p.m. today to 7 p.m. Saturday. 

We will get a break overnight as the low falls to around 77, but the mugginess is here to stay. Winds will come from the south at 5 to 10 mph. 

Saturday will look to repeat Friday, and do it better. As the sunny day gets to be 98 degrees, our heat index value will soar to 112 degrees. Don't expect much help from the south southwest winds. There's a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night after 8 p.m. Otherwise, the night will be mostly clear with a low around 75.

Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your Friday!

There is a heat advisory for the entire region starting at 1 PM on Friday and lasting until 7 PM on Saturday. During the next couple of days, temperatures in the afternoon will range from the middle 90's to lower 100's, with heat index values in ranging from 105 to 110. Make sure to take precautions while being out in the heat this weekend, and make sure to stay hydrated. When going out and about, make sure to always look before you lock!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

