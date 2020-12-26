The City of Paris Sanitation Department was closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 for employees to enjoy the Christmas holiday with family, city officials said. Normal collection will resume Monday.
Dec. 19 was the last Saturday through the end of February 2021 that the city’s Compost Site will be open. It will be open again on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.
The Sanitation Department will collect trash on Friday, but the compost site will be closed that day, officials said.
For information, call 903-784-9266.
