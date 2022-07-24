Lamar County Republican Chairman Scott Hommel has accused North Lamar ISD school trustees of relying on misinformation in a board decision to keep the controversial book, “The Bluest Eye,” as part of the district’s Advanced Placement curriculum.
And a high-ranking Texas Republican Party official appeared at a Thursday night school board meeting to back him up.
School officials have said the book is not required reading and is only to be checked out by junior and seniors with parental permission. An excerpt from the book is used in class to prepare students for rigorous Advanced Placement testing to receive college credit.
Hommel’s accusation about misinformation supplied by a teacher came during a public forum during which the two Republicans spoke in reference to a board decision against the book ban made in May after a level three grievance hearing brought by a district taxpayer.
What English department chairman Melissa Arnold told the board during the closed door grievance hearing is not public information, but she did share publicly that teachers use an excerpt from the book, free of any questionable language, to prepare students for rigorous Advanced Placement exams.
“The College Board released a statement in May that said if a school bans required topics from their AP courses, the AP program may remove the designation from that course and students will not be able to receive college credit,” Arnold told The Paris News at the time. Arnold said nothing about the loss of funding.
The College Board, which oversees the Advanced Placement program, has gone on record in the past in its stand against censoring its AP Courses as reported in a March 14 edition of Education Week. According to the article, the board sent AP teachers a reminder of program principles.
“If instruction is censored, the College Board says, students could end up losing AP credit,” the article states.
“The board has continually said we need to keep it to keep our funding, so on and so forth based on what they have been told,” Hommel said during public comment of “The Bluest Eye” by acclaimed author Toni Morrison. “It’s a complete lie because it is not required to keep your funding or your accreditation.”
Hommel said he bases his accusation on information received from the College Board, which oversees Advanced Placement courses, after State Board of Education chairman Kevin Ellis put him in contact with the staff. Hommel left two documents, which he said supports his claims, both with the board and with The Paris News.
Upon examination, neither of the documents appear to back up his claims that the Texas Administrative Code does not have specific literature requirement and that schools with “pornographic materials” in their libraries may be in violation of U.S. Code #2251, which deals with sexual exploitation of children. The Texas Advanced Placement Incentive Program handout he shared deals solely with incentives for instructors based on the number of students who score high enough on tests to earn college credit.
Christin Bentley, who introduced herself as the State Republican Executive Committeewoman from Senate District 1, said she came to speak on the issue of obscenities and specifically the novel “The Bluest Eye,” which she said “has been taught in your AP English class. This issue is something that the Republican Party of Texas has taken a strong interest in, and I’m here to lend my support to the county effort.”
Bentley, along with former North Lamar teacher and recent school board candidate Teresa Bussell are scheduled to speak next week at a forum sponsored by the Republican Women of The Red River Valley on topics related to the removal of books from school libraries. Although Bussell was among more than 30 people in attendance at Thursday night’s meeting, she did not address the board during the public forum but did speak on curriculum in general during a public hearing.
Bentley reiterated claims Hommel made earlier.
“The Bluest Eye’ is in no way required in the curriculum,” Bentley said as she referenced a College Board website which she said “makes it clear.” Bentley offered to furnish board members information on accessing the site.
“There are so many books that you can choose from that meet the skill requirement for the AP exam, and there is no reason to have ‘The Bluest Eye,’ so we ask that you reconsider based on this new information.”
Hommel challenged the board.
“Follow Tyler ISD and follow McKinney ISD and do the right thing and remove these obscene books,” Hommel said. “It’s not going to change your accreditation; it’s going to make you heroes. Lamar County needs to step up and lead.”
Several people, including a husband and wife, Aaron and Melissa Edwards, and another parent, Jeri Ward, spoke in support of the board’s earlier decision to resist efforts to ban books.
In addition to supporting the board’s decision to resist banning books, Melissa Edwards expressed concern about growing attacks against the North Lamar district on social media.
“I can’t stand by and listen to these attacks any longer, especially when they become personal, attacking our board members, our businesses, our teachers, driving our teachers away as if they need another reason to quit,” Edwards said. “I stand here today telling you ‘thank you all for that you do, for doing what’s right for my children’s education and for not letting these critics take away from my children’s future.’”
And to the critics, Edwards said, “You are costing taxpayers money. You’re driving away good talent and you are only harming students.”
