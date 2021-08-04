At 12:01 p.m. Tuesday, Paris Police saw two people in a vehicle in the 600 block of Bonham Street that were passed out. Upon waking the two, they were found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Robert Zachary Staudt, 30, and 21-year-old Dalton Dwayne Toney, both of Paris, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram. They were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Pistol reported as stolen
Paris police met with a complainant of a theft at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant reported that sometime during the past month, someone had stolen a pistol. The complainant reported they had just moved from the 1300 block of Bonham Street, and the pistol was discovered to be missing during the move. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday.
