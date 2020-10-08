In 2019, Lamar County had the eighth highest rate of confirmed victims of child abuse or neglect per 1,000 children in the region, according to the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.
That’s a sobering statistic. At least, it should be.
Year in and year out, hundreds of local children suffer abuse. It can be physical, sexual, mental or emotional. It’s an ugly reality, and it’s one nobody likes to face. But we must face it because it is happening, and it’s happening here at home.
The Childrens Advocacy Center, which provides several services for children who have been victims of abuse, provided services for more than 220 children from Lamar and Red River counties in 2019. Advocates feared Covid-19 pandemic guidelines that kept children at home would allow abusive situations to fester, and it did. Through June, the CAC had provided services for 158 children — a 30% uptick from the same time in 2019. A few months later, the CAC has provided services to more than 210 local children. That’s up 40% from the same time in 2019.
In addition to a rise of domestic violence and child abuse, the center has also seen a rise in cases of the predation of children by older children.
“We’ve always seen a number of these cases,” CAC executive director Rebecca Peevy told The Paris News in June. “There are more cases of adult perpetrators, but we still see a number of cases where older children are the perpetrators. When schools let out, you saw a lot more sleepovers and hanging out unsupervised, and I think it just created an environment that was more conducive to allow that to happen.”
An ugly reality, but reality nonetheless. It’s why The Paris News is teaming up with other local media outlets — East Texas Broadcasting, eParisExtra and 92.7 KISS FM — and local nonprofits — the CAC, CASA for Kids and the United Way of Lamar County — for the #LamarPriorityProject. Representatives from each organization participated in an awareness video, posted to our website and social media. Today’s guest commentary by Angela Bates, a CAC forensic interviewer and victim advocate, sheds more light on the subject, and so too will upcoming special reports we’ll publish.
The goal is not to take justice into our own hands, but to prevent the need for justice, to help prevent the crimes against children before they occur. We need your help. The children need your help.
To report child abuse, contact the CPS Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or call your local law enforcement department.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.