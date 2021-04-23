Jennifer Anne Thornburrow Hulsey, 49, of Woodberry Forest, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2021, due to complications from breast cancer.
Jennifer was born on Nov. 16, 1971 in Huntsville, Texas, to Robert and Marilyn Thornburrow. She grew up in Paris, Texas, where she discovered her natural talents for dance and art, was an active member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church and forged incredible, lifelong friendships.
After graduating from Paris High School, she attended the University of Texas in Austin where she received both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in U.S. History. While at UT, she served as President of Spirits, an honorary social, spirit and service organization. She married Byron Hulsey on May 26, 2001, whom she met while they were both attending graduate school in Austin.
After receiving her Master’s degree, Jennifer worked as an archivist at the National Endowment for the Humanities in Washington D.C., as well as Monticello outside Charlottesville, Virginia. But her greatest passion and achievement was raising her two children, Benjamin Johnson,17, and Miriam Claire, 13.
Throughout their marriage, Jennifer and Byron lived in Charlottesville, Norfolk and Huntsville, Alabama, before ultimately residing at Woodberry Forest School.
Jennifer was always active in her community, most recently serving on the Board of Trustees for Grymes Memorial School in Orange, Virginia and overseeing the Mothers' Fund, a common fund for gifts made in honor or in memory of Woodberry mothers, to provide discretionary funds for the headmaster’s wife to meet student needs.
Jennifer was truly a gift to those that knew and loved her. She greeted everyone with a warm, radiant smile, effortlessly inviting you to drop pretense and be yourself. She was committed to giving back to those less fortunate than herself. She had a hilarious wit even in the most difficult situations and she suffered no fools. In a time where we can be so quick to judge others, she was principled yet forgiving.
But Jennifer’s most remarkable quality, instilled in her by her parents, was that she treated everyone with the same respect and authenticity regardless of age, background, or station in life.
Jennifer loved this world, she loved her life and most of all, she had an unwavering, unconditional love for Byron, Ben and Claire, which they will carry with them throughout their lives.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Byron; their children, Ben and Claire; her parents, Robert and Marilyn; her sister, Elizabeth Whillock (Mike); two nieces, Kate and Greer; her sister-in-law, Ashley Hulsey (Marc); and countless, dear friends, both old and new.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jennifer’s memory to Woodberry Forest School or Equal Justice Initiative, an Alabama-based organization determined to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States.
A service will be held this summer at Woodberry Forest School. Details still being determined.
