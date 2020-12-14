Officers met with a complainant of vehicle theft at 3:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Clarksville Street. The complainant told police that someone had stolen their 2017 brown Dodge Ram pick-up from their driveway. They said the vehicle was burglarized on Dec. 6 and the keys to the vehicle had been stolen at that time.
At 8:50 a.m., officers were alerted by the Flock System that the vehicle was seen in the 1900 block of Bonham Street. A Sheriff’s Office deputy found and stopped the vehicle in the 700 block of Bonham Street.
The driver, 37-year-old Quentin Lee Ewing, of Paris, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Ewing was later transferred to the Lamar County jail, where he remains today.
Firearms stolen from residences
Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 600 block of 26th Street SE at 11:59 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported that the residence was his deceased parents’ house and someone had broken in through the garage door and had stolen several firearms.
Police said the burglary had occurred sometime since Dec. 1. The investigation continues.
At 12:14 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1900 block of East Booth Street. The complainant said that someone had entered his home and had stolen a rifle.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 171 calls for service and arrested two people over the weekend.
