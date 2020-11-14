Signature Home Health
The team of Signature Home Health, Signature Senior Companion Care and Waterford Hospice and Palliative Care are helping to prevent child poverty one step at a time, by taking part in Red Nose Day, a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief Inc. Pictured, front left, is Lindsey Bridgers and Amy Stephens; left middle is Maritza Franklin, Brooke Smith, Dorothy Castleberry, Mary Ann Stephens and Lynn Flanery; left back is Amanda Young and Mario Octavio; middle is Hunter Stephens and Pam Meredith; right front is Emily Nye, Amanda Liles and Diana Shefts; middle right is Penny Smith, Janet Owens, Cindy Williams, Keitha Earley and Ann Adams; and back right is Susan Walliser, Carleen Stewart and Rod Fulbright. 

SignatureCare ER will host a blood drive Nov. 23 at 3055 NE Loop 286 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carter Mobile Blood Bank will be collecting donations and will be giving away BBQ from Soulman Bar-B-Q for those who donate.

There will also be a raffle for gift cards.

