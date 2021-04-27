The Paris-Lamar County Health District is gearing up for its final mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Love Civic Center this week. The move comes after pausing last week because of a previously planned event at the center.
“We have approximately 1,500 (people) needing their second dose this week. We currently have approximately 800 who have signed up through the call center wanting their first dose. Unfortunately, we are having a tough time getting those 800 to confirm that they still want the vaccine,” health district director Gina Prestridge said. “This will be our last clinic at the Love Civic Center due to the decrease in demand at this point. We will still be giving shots, firsts and seconds, but on a smaller scale at a different location.”
The Paris-Lamar County Health District will be administering the Moderna two-dose vaccine, and it will have doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine on hand should anyone request it, Prestridge said. The district received a large shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine just before an 11-day pause for federal health officials to research reports of a highly unusual kind of blood clot found in 15 vaccine recipients out of nearly 8 million people given the one-and-done shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three of the women died.
Ultimately, federal health officials decided the vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative, the Associated Press reported. Texas health officials on Friday told vaccine providers across the state they could resume using Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in all adult recipients, according to The Texas Tribune.
Prestridge said there have been no adverse reactions reported to the Paris-Lamar County Health District from the doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine it administered.
With so much stock on hand, Prestridge said the health district did not request a shipment of first dose vaccines from the state for this week. Two hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine for first time doses are on the way to Pain Management in Paris, according to the state’s weekly allocation report. This is the 20th week the state has shipped vaccines to health care providers.
Serving as Fannin County’s vaccine hub, Texoma Medical Center in Bonham will receive 1,170 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine. Also receiving 100 Moderna vaccine doses each are Carevide Bonham, Sai Drugs and Texas Department of Criminal Justice Cole Unit, according to the state’s allocation report.
Fannin County has closed its Vaccine Call Center. Those seeking a vaccine are encouraged to contact a provider directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.