Paris Economic Development Corp. directors are to receive an update Tuesday from its Marketing Committee in open session, and in closed session they are to discuss obtaining a loan from the city to decrease interest payments on existing debt. Business prospects Project Highway, Project Rocket X and Project Firefly also are executive session items.
Those wishing to attend the 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting may do so through Zoom with Meeting ID 828 1625 0382 and password 567593.
Other agenda items include the discussion of a timeline for in-person board meetings, approval of both minutes from a Feb. 16 meeting and February financial statements.
Those who wish to speak to the board must submit comments by email to pbrownfield@paristexasusa.com no later than noon Tuesday.
