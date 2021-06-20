JUNE 17 to JUNE 19
Paris Police Department
Monica Grace-Marrie Swann, 32: Driving while intoxicated, second, resistin arrest/search/transport.
Keithdrick Delleio Patterson, 41: Driving while intoxicated, thrid or more.
Angela Dawn Proffer, 40: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shannon Paul Townes, 42: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $100 to $750.
Tray Dion Johnson, 18: Violation of parole.
Yulanda Robins Reeves, 48: Theft of property, $20,000 to $100,000.
Parker Blake Rhodes, 20: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause serious bodily injury/mental.
Richard Davis Pendleton, 35: Accident involving damage to a vehicle, more than $200.
John Michael Daniels, 35: Capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine/driving while license invalid.
Deanna Kay Pendergraft, 41: Driving while intoxicated with a child under 14 years of age, abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence.
Cameron Lee Lester, 21: Capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibilty.
Windy Leatta Barnett, 40: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Derek Dewayne Davis, 39: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, habitual offender
Reno Police Department
Jotan Cynetta Harrison, 35: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.
