For the record cuffs
JUNE 17 to JUNE 19

Paris Police Department

Monica Grace-Marrie Swann, 32: Driving while intoxicated, second, resistin arrest/search/transport.

Keithdrick Delleio Patterson, 41: Driving while intoxicated, thrid or more.

Angela Dawn Proffer, 40: Criminal trespass.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Shannon Paul Townes, 42: Judgment nisi/theft of property, $100 to $750.

Tray Dion Johnson, 18: Violation of parole.

Yulanda Robins Reeves, 48: Theft of property, $20,000 to $100,000.

Parker Blake Rhodes, 20: Injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause serious bodily injury/mental.

Richard Davis Pendleton, 35: Accident involving damage to a vehicle, more than $200.

John Michael Daniels, 35: Capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine/driving while license invalid.

Deanna Kay Pendergraft, 41: Driving while intoxicated with a child under 14 years of age, abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence.

Cameron Lee Lester, 21: Capias pro fine/possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibilty.

Windy Leatta Barnett, 40: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Derek Dewayne Davis, 39: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, habitual offender

Reno Police Department

Jotan Cynetta Harrison, 35: Driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial responsibility.

