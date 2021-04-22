Judith Ann “Judy” Newman, 79, of Paris, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Newman, the daughter of Lota and Evelyn Robinson Haynes, was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Paris.
For a number of years she did private home care sitting. Judy was a caregiver to many, including her mother, Evelyn, during the last years of her life. She fiercely loved her family. She had a huge place in her heart for animals, especially cats which she nurtured and cared for on her patio.
Judy was preceded in death by the love of her life, William “Bud” Newman, whom she married on Oct. 18, 1963, building 21 years of family and memories before his death on March 27, 1985; her parents, Lota and Evelyn; a brother-in-law, John Wallak; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joann and Jim Greening; and an aunt, Christine Muennink.
Survivors include two daughters, Kristin Clark and husband, Greg of Powderly, and Kellie Newman of Reno; grandchildren, Justin Clark and wife, Jennifer, Josh Clark and wife, Emily, and Jaidyn Clark; a great-grandchild, Daxton Clark; a sister, Polly Wallak of Flower Mound; a brother, Ken Haynes of Paris; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Newman and wife, Barbara of Paris; along with many nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Dewey Bellows, Brian Skidmore, Josh Armes, Mike Wallak, Stephen Wallak and Robert Greening.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue, 601 CR 43340, Paris, TX 75462
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.