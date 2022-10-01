Michael R. Cagle, 74, formerly of Commerce, passed away in Dallas, on Sept. 19, 2022.
He was born on March 21, 1948, to Roland Cagle and Rosie Cagle.
A memorial service celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. on the TAMU-C campus at the Pavilion at Charles Garvin Lake.
Michael earned his degree at East Texas State University, after which he began his 42 year career. He worked his way up in the computer technology department, eventually serving as the Director of Information Technology for the university.
On Aug.t 1, 1974, Michael married the love of his life, Carlyle Glenn. He and Carlyle spent 47 years together before her death in 2020.
His retirement came after spending his entire career with ETSU. He touched countless lives and served as a teacher and mentor to many.
During his time away from the university, he enjoyed many activities, including travel, riding dirt bikes and building and working with computers. One of the most endearing qualities about Michael was his desire to help people and improve their lives.
Left to cherish Michael’s memory are his daughters, JoAnna Cagle and Katy Waite and husband, Joseph; his grandson, Jacob Waite; his honorary daughter, Emily Thompson; sister, Kay DiMarco and husband, Tony; sister-in-law, Kristi Heeth and husband, William; nieces and nephews, Kelly Berquist, Jessica Heeth, Sarah Shipman, Sharon DeSalvo, Mark DiMarco and Rebecca Weingart.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Carlyle; W.D. Cagle, Rosie Cagle and Roland Cagle.
Rather than send a floral piece, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, alz.org in honor of Michael.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
