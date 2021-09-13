Judy Gail Ellermann Hill, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in her home.
A joyous celebration of her life will be held at Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas on Wednesday, Sept.15 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow in Pirtle Hall at the church.
In lieu of a formal visitation we are having a block party to celebrate Judy’s life at 3866 Broadmoore Ct. Tyler, TX 75707 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Judy was born to Herbert and Josie Ellermann on April 7, 1953. Judy was her Daddy’s girl!
She met Charles Hill while attending East Texas State University in 1971. They married on Dec. 29, 1973. Charles and Judy raised three wonderful Christian men, Collin, Chris and Caleb.
She was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church and a member of her beloved Unity Sunday School class.
Judy was an English teacher and lifelong reader. The public library was one of her favorite places to visit. Judy will always be remembered as an exceptionally kind woman who loved her family, her friends and Jesus. One of her greatest joys in life was watching her grandkids play. She had a unique way of making others feel special.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Josie Ellermann.
Judy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles Hill; her three sons, Collin Hill and wife, Meredith and their children, Madelyn and Coleman, Chris Hill and wife, Christy and Caleb Hill and wife, Trista and their sons, Josh and Levi. Judy is also survived by her niece, nephews, cousins and many, many beloved friends.
