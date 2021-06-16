Mrs. Vera Ricks Cook, 68 years old, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 10, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Funeral services are set for Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home, 500 E. Church St., Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Donald Rosser officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairground Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Viewing will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
