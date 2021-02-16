Rosemary Ann “Rosie” Elizabeth Byrenton Fielding

Rosemary Fielding slipped off to her final rest at 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2021, peacefully with her husband, John by her side as always, to guide her.
Rosie, as she was known to friends and acquaintances alike, was born to the late Emma Gertrude Bryenton and George Fredrick Breyenton on Oct. 3, 1939 in Southerton, East Suffolk, England.
Coming of age during the Second World War, in the countryside of East Anglia, she had memories of German doodlebugs whizzing by overhead on their way to bomb London. And though she and her family were not directly involved or affected by the War too terribly much, they led a frugal country existence.
Rosie raised rabbits and was a mischievous student in school, pranking a teacher by dabbing her dress with a paint brush and engaging in other hijinks that she would giggle about years later.
Having finished her school days, Rosie held several jobs at local factories, riding her bike to and from work daily. She and her friends would go to the pubs to relax and it was there that she met her future husband, John Robert, who at that time was a member of the USAF, and a handsome fellow at that. John was smitten by Rosie’s dark hair and shapely legs. Their courtship culminated in marriage in the frigid weather of Dec. 2, 1961 in Marlsford in the County, Suffolk. Military life continued for the couple and in 1963, the couple flew overseas to America, where she met John’s parents before traveling south to Florida and Patrick Air Base, which is where she would spend the next few years. Rosie remembered being somewhat frightened of all the differences and a bit isolated but she and John made the best of things. Over the next few years, they brought three children into the world, David the eldest, Debbie the middle and Dean the youngest, all arrived healthy and relatively well adjusted, and the Fieldings were now a family of five.
The military life took them back to England, and then back to the states again, where over the next decade and half, they lived in Michigan, Colorado, Washington State and upon John’s retirement, settled here in Paris, Texas. Rosie re-entered the workforce once again to bring in extra money, taking a position at the Vassarette Company, sewing women’s garments, but soon leaving to take other jobs at Paris Lanes, K-Mart and even becoming a lunch Lady at Crockett School for a time.
Rosie was very involved with her church, First Christian, starting in 1988, where she served as President of the Christian Women Fellowship, Co-chaired the Good Timers program, served time as a Deacon, helped with the Little Lites tutoring, the Gathering Sunday School class and other Outreach services. She was also a member of the First Christian choir.
We remember all the good things about Rosie, her warm laugh, wicked sense of humor, her fastidiousness and love of cups of tea and her adoration of the Dachshund dogs she raised and loved, Buttons, Beauty and Sugar.
Rosie is survived by her loving husband, John Robert Fielding, of Paris, Texas; her three children, David Fielding, of Paris, Texas, Debbie Kennedy and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy, of Pattonville, Texas and Dean Fielding, of Lewisville, Texas; as well as one grandson, Benjamin Michael Fielding, of Denton, Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Airianna Ann Fielding and Delilah Jai Fielding; one sister, Valarie Pearce Woodbrige of England; as well as many loved ones in England, Indiana and Texas. She was blessed with many friends.
To share a memory of Rosie or send a condolence to her family, please visit her Facebook page, and add a comment to her memorial post.
Memorial services which are under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home, are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N. E., Paris, TX, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
