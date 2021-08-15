New Hope Family Shelter

Senior staffers at New Hope Center of Paris, Dawn Manor, center, and April Miller, right, receive a $500 check from pastors, JWT Spies, left, and Rodney Slaughter, right, as a donation in December 2017 from the Lamar County Christian Ministers Association and the Paris Ministerial Alliance.

 Submitted

Pastor Rodney Slaughter has invited all members of the Lamar County Christian Ministers Association to come together and discuss ideas, goals and leadership plans for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

The meeting will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Outreach, 50 32nd St. NW.

“We hope everyone is able to attend,” said Slaughter.

For more information, Slaughter may be reached by email at rdnyslaughter@yahoo.com.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.