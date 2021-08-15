Pastor Rodney Slaughter has invited all members of the Lamar County Christian Ministers Association to come together and discuss ideas, goals and leadership plans for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.
The meeting will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Living Word Christian Outreach, 50 32nd St. NW.
“We hope everyone is able to attend,” said Slaughter.
For more information, Slaughter may be reached by email at rdnyslaughter@yahoo.com.
