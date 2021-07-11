The Powderly Volunteer Fire Department is ready to host its first fundraiser since the Covid-19 pandemic began. A hamburger supper and silent auction are planned for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at the fire station, 100 CR 44112 in Powderly.
Being a nonprofit organization, the fire department relies on donations and fundraisers to fund its life-saving operations throughout the year, said Randi Johnson, the department’s public information officer. The department carefully navigated its budget and spending during the pandemic to ensure services would continue uninterrupted, and during that time, call volume increased, Johnson said.
Liberty Syndicate, a motorcycle riding club, is hosting its inaugural Fun Run on July 24, and the Powderly fire station was selected as the club’s first stop. A portion of the proceeds from the club will go toward the department, Johnson said.
The cost of a hamburger supper is donation only, and the meal will consist of a hamburger, chips, drink and dessert. A silent auction is planned, and winners do not need to be present at close to win.
“Community support is critical for us to keep doing what we love to do and that is serving the community of Powderly and Lamar County. All proceeds received will go back into the department,” Johnson said. “We welcome all to come out and visit with us and take a look at our equipment as our trucks and station will be open for our guests during the event.”
Donations are needed. Anyone interested in donating may call Johnson at 903-249-1393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.