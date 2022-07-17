paris isd logo

The Paris ISD board of trustees is expected to review and approve both the student code of conduct and employee handbook for the 2022-23 school year when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.

Other considerations include the hourly rate for non-contractual personnel and the first reading of several policy updates.

Business manager Tish Holleman is to review end-of-the-year projects and Supt. Paul Jones is to review plans to the annual Texas Association of School Board Conference scheduled Sept. 23-25 in San Antonio.

The board is to meet in executive session to discuss personnel issues, safety and security and real property.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.