The Paris ISD board of trustees is expected to review and approve both the student code of conduct and employee handbook for the 2022-23 school year when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Other considerations include the hourly rate for non-contractual personnel and the first reading of several policy updates.
Business manager Tish Holleman is to review end-of-the-year projects and Supt. Paul Jones is to review plans to the annual Texas Association of School Board Conference scheduled Sept. 23-25 in San Antonio.
The board is to meet in executive session to discuss personnel issues, safety and security and real property.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.