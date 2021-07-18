JULY 15 to JULY 18
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy Tate Ralson, 34: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury.
Christoper Michael Moxley, 25: theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, evading arrest/detention.
Jesse Doyle Smith, 35: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction.
Paris Police Department
David William O’Neal, 43: Resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Christian Paul McCarty, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Erik David Ray Sneed, 35: Criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Vernell Darrell Williams, 25: Unlawful possession of a firearm involving family/household member, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Ontayveis Terron Underwood, 31: Driving while intoxicated, second, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, judgment nisi/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC greater than 0.15, motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Joe Hanna Wilson, 65: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Bradley Deen Scott, 37: Violation of parole.
Teresa Galyean, 50: Motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone.
