Paris Economic Development Corp. directors will go behind closed doors to discuss several business prospects and to meet with an attorney to discuss a potential loan from the City of Paris at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The economic engine is in negotiations with the city in an effort to save on interest rates. Business prospects to be discussed include those known as Iron Horse, Rocket X, Fast Track and Mustang.
In other business, executive director Maureen Hammond is to present an update on the sale of property in the NW Industrial Park to trailer axle manufacturer Besser Pro, as well as review the organization’s annual report. Directors are to approve the August financial statements and the minutes of an Aug. 17 meeting.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
