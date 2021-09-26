PEDC Office

PEDC Office in Paris, Texas.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris Economic Development Corp. directors will go behind closed doors to discuss several business prospects and to meet with an attorney to discuss a potential loan from the City of Paris at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.

The economic engine is in negotiations with the city in an effort to save on interest rates. Business prospects to be discussed include those known as Iron Horse, Rocket X, Fast Track and Mustang.

In other business, executive director Maureen Hammond is to present an update on the sale of property in the NW Industrial Park to trailer axle manufacturer Besser Pro, as well as review the organization’s annual report. Directors are to approve the August financial statements and the minutes of an Aug. 17 meeting.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.