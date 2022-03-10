Charles Shelton Kennedy Jr. was born on Sept. 29, 1958 and passed away on Dec. 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held for Charles “Chuck” Shelton Kennedy Jr. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, Lamar County, Texas at 11 a.m.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Kennedy and Christine Clement Kennedy. Chuck is survived by his sister, Brenda Burleson; brother, Thomas “Tommy” Kennedy and his wife, Cathy Kennedy; children, Lalanya Jane Mark Kennedy, Thomas “Tommy” Beaumont, Charles “Charlie” Beaumont; and nephew, Blake Burleson and his family.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
