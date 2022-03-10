Charles Shelton Kennedy Jr. was born on Sept. 29, 1958 and passed away on Dec. 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held for Charles “Chuck” Shelton Kennedy Jr. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Restland Cemetery in Cunningham, Lamar County, Texas at 11 a.m.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Kennedy and Christine Clement Kennedy. Chuck is survived by his sister, Brenda Burleson; brother, Thomas “Tommy” Kennedy and his wife, Cathy Kennedy; children, Lalanya Jane Mark Kennedy, Thomas “Tommy” Beaumont, Charles “Charlie” Beaumont; and nephew, Blake Burleson and his family.

“Rest in peace, Brother.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.