Aug. 21 to Aug. 25
Fire Code Violation
Aug. 23
5:51 to 6:01 p.m., 1900 E. Washington St.
Assist Police
Aug. 21
3:28 to 3:29 p.m., 2940 FM 79.
Aug. 22
5:10 to 5:22 p.m., 3730 Castlegate Drive.
Structure Fire/Alarm
Aug. 21
7:26 to 7:36 a.m., 1900 E. Cherry St.
Aug. 24
10:53 to 11:07 a.m., 1125 Mockingbird Lane.
Trash Fire
Aug. 21
3:52 to 4:01 p.m., 5075 Bonham St.
First Responder
Aug. 21
12:57 to 1:15 p.m., 824 Provine Alley.
2:28 to 2:32 p.m., 3909 FM 195.
3:01 to 3:24 p.m., 3080 Aikin Drive.
10:25 to 10:48 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Aug. 22
1:26 to 1:45 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
6:34 to 6:53 a.m., 2630 Briarwood Drive.
1:53 to 2:02 p.m., 408 GWH PHA.
2:52 to 3:18 p.m., 3505 NE Loop 286.
4:19 to 4:29 p.m., 2995 Mahaffey Lane.
4:27 to 4:32 p.m., 3561 NE Loop 286.
10:33 to 10:45 p.m., 1985 W. Shiloh St.
Aug. 24
3:23 to 3:35 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
5:24 to 5:33 p.m., 6100 Highway 271 N.
7:09 to 7:41 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:45 to 11:01 p.m., 1600 N. Main St.
Aug. 25
2:16 to 4:25 a.m., 400
CR 26800.
Vehicle Crash w/ injury
Aug. 21
1:48 to 2:05 p.m., 1235 NE Loop 286.
5:25 to 5:35 p.m., 2000 Lamar Ave.
Aug. 22
9:51 to 11:58 p.m., 5600 FM 79.
Aug. 24
8:45 to 9:32 p.m., 2200 NeE Loop 286.
Haz-Mat Incident
Aug. 22
6:52 to 7:04 a.m., 2610 N. Main St.
Aug. 24
11 a.m. to 4:49 p.m., 3514 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Aug. 21
6:40 to 7:02 p.m., 1800 34th St. NE.
Aug. 22
3:35 to 3:36 p.m., 839 W. Houston St.
4:35 to 5:09 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
7:25 to 10:04 p.m., 478 CR 45250.
Aug. 23
12:47 to 1:04 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
12:04 to 12:10 p.m., 3237 Bonham St.
5:08 to 5:22 p.m., 1700 FM 195.
8:31 to 8:41 p.m., 575 S. Main St.
Aug. 24
7:35 to 7:53 a.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
9:59 to 10:19 a.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
1:03 to 3:07 p.m., 1141 17th St. NE.
5:54 to 6:03 p.m., 2710 W. Brame St.
Aug. 25
3:22 to 3:31 a.m., 175 23rd St. NW.
Out of Service
Aug. 24
1:06 to 2:26 p.m., 2010 24th St. SE.
