Luther Lee Simpson Jr., 61, of Paris entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Chapel, with Supt. Bruce Rollerson serving as eulogist and the Rev. Shannon McGuire officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Luther Lee Simpson Jr. was born on June 17, 1959, in Denver, Colorado, to parents Pearlean Minor and the late Luther Lee Simpson Sr.
He attended Paris High School and was employed by North Truck Driving Company; later he retired.
He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Mary Rollerson.
Loved ones who remain are his mother, Pearlean Minor, of Paris, Texas; daughter, Y'Keshia Simpson, of Rowlett, Texas; brothers, Lester Simpson (Regina), of Paris, Texas, Tyrolia Simpson (Kynashia), of Paris, Texas, Kenneth Simpson (Diane), of Midlothian, Texas, Jimmy Simpson (Carolyn), of Mesquite, Texas, Gary Simpson, of Rowlette, Texas, Earl Wayne Simpson, of Paris, Texas, Billy Ray Simpson (Faye), of Clarksville, Texas; sisters, Carolyn Smith (Chuckey), Ruby Lane (Robert), all of Paris, Texas, Cynthia Welsey (Mark), of DeSota, Texas, Rena Simpson, of Wichita, Kansas and Sandra Simpson, of Dallas, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.