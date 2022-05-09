Paris police responded to an assault in the 1500 block of Cherry Street on Friday morning, as a nine-year-old victim was allegedly threatened by a 58-year-old man who said he would stab the child and their dogs.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate vehicle theft
Paris police spoke with a complainant on the phone Friday morning about a vehicle theft. The victim reported they couldn’t find the vehicle, and that their fiance had been arrested while driving it in late April.
The officer contacted the person that the vehicle was released to at the time of the arrest, and that person said the vehicle had been stolen from the driveway.
The incident is under investigation.
Intoxication leads to altercation
A 10-year-old child was allegedly hit in the face during an altercation between a woman and her intoxicated husband on Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 2600 block of North Main Street, where the woman reported her husband had been very intoxicated and wanted the keys to their vehicle. When the victim refused to give the keys to him, he became belligerent and hit the child.
He allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived, and the investigation is ongoing.
Family dispute leads to assault report
Paris police spoke to a woman who alleged that an argument with her mother led the woman to shoving her and her 2-year-old child to the floor.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of 8th Street Southeast, and the investigation continues.
Police make meth arrest
A 49-year-old Paris woman was arrested for methamphetamine possession after police observed her walking on the wrong side of the roadway.
The incident occurred in the Saturday early morning hours in the 200 block of 13th Street Northeast,, and she was also found to have outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Burglary reported at Pine Mill Road residence
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 3700 block of Pine Mil Road late Friday afternoon, after the victim reported that their back door had been kicked in fand two televisions were stolen.
The victim also said it was possible jewelry was missing from the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
Expired registration leads to drug, warrant arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of Pine Bluff Street on Friday evening, leading to the discovery that the driver had several outstanding municipal court warrants and was in possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The driver, a 46-year-old Paris man, was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
He was placed in the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic violation leads to arrest for meth, other drugs
Paris police stopped a mo-ped in the the 2300 block of North Main Street on Friday night for failing to drive in a single lane, and the driver, a 44-year-old Paris man, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills he didn’t have a prescription for and marijuana.
He was also found to be in possession of a set of digital scales.
He was charged with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, of count of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Reckless driving leads to arrest
Reports of a possible intoxicated driver led officers on a brief chase before the driver finally pulled over.
The caller reported on Saturday morning that a yellow box truck was driving all over the roadway and had struck some vehicles while approaching the city limits of Paris. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped up and passed them, using the shoulder to get by.
Officers gave pursuit, and got the vehicle to stop in the 8400 block of Highway 82.
The driver, a 36-year-old Dallas man, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. He was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigate burglary
A man in the 800 block of North Collegiate Drive reported a burglary to Paris police on Sunday afternoon, as he witnessed a burglar allegedly steal his Stihl chainsaw.
After witnessing the theft, he attempted to follow the suspect’s vehicle but could not locate it.
The investigation is ongoing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 265 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend.
