Don Huffines.jpeg

Don Huffines

 Don Huffines/Twitter

Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines is scheduled to visit Lamar County as the guest of the Lamar County Conservatives.

The former state senator’s visit is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris.

Huffines, a Republican challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, is campaigning on shutting down the Texas/Mexico border, eliminating property taxes, exposing voter fraud, mandating term limits and ensuring Texans have the right to make their own medical decisions, according to his website.

“Lying politicians will go to extraordinary lengths to cover their tracks. I saw the corruption in Austin firsthand during my four years in the Texas Senate,” Huffines’ website states. “I’m a proud fifth-generation Texan, husband, father, grandfather, and a self-made entrepreneur.

“Our greatest days are coming.”

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.