Texas gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines is scheduled to visit Lamar County as the guest of the Lamar County Conservatives.
The former state senator’s visit is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris.
Huffines, a Republican challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, is campaigning on shutting down the Texas/Mexico border, eliminating property taxes, exposing voter fraud, mandating term limits and ensuring Texans have the right to make their own medical decisions, according to his website.
“Lying politicians will go to extraordinary lengths to cover their tracks. I saw the corruption in Austin firsthand during my four years in the Texas Senate,” Huffines’ website states. “I’m a proud fifth-generation Texan, husband, father, grandfather, and a self-made entrepreneur.
“Our greatest days are coming.”
