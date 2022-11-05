Dealing with key injuries and personnel changes that plagued them all year, the Wildcats came into the game 1-8 on the season and 0-4 in district play, looking to put together a strong team win to give their seniors a worthy sendoff and build some much needed momentum heading into the offseason.
Photographs by Kevin Watson / Special to The Paris News
The Paris Wildcats ended their season on a high note Thursday night rallying from behind to beat the Mabank Panthers 26-12 in their final district game of the season.
Kevin Watson / Special to The Paris News
Dealing with key injuries and personnel changes that plagued them all year, the Wildcats came into the game 1-8 on the season and 0-4 in district play, looking to put together a strong team win to give their seniors a worthy sendoff and build some much needed momentum heading into the offseason.
Photographs by Kevin Watson / Special to The Paris News
Paris clamped down on defense Thursday night, winning 26-12 over Mabank to send seniors off with a victory.
Photographs by Kevin Watson / Special to The Paris News
Paris got its second win of the season, with a 26-12 triumph on Thursday as the senior class said goodbye to fans.
Photographs by Kevin Watson / Special to The Paris News
The Paris Wildcats ended their season on a high note Thursday night rallying from behind to beat the Mabank Panthers 26-12 in their final district game of the season.
Dealing with key injuries and personnel changes that plagued them all year, the Wildcats came into the game 1-8 on the season and 0-4 in district play, looking to put together a strong team win to give their seniors a worthy sendoff and build some much needed momentum heading into the offseason.
The Paris defense was led by senior Patrick Roland with 15 total tackles and 5 tackles for loss, including assisting fellow senior Kadyn McDonald on the final stop on fourth down to put the game away.
The secondary also showed up to play, putting the Cats on the board with a pick-6 by Zamarian Robinson early in the second half, brought on by outstanding pressure from defensive end Preston Harper
Despite getting off to a slow start and being held scoreless in the first half, the Paris run game took the momentum and never looked back.
Freshman Aldren Gill opened up the offensive scoring with a 55-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Trevin Hohenberger had some highlights of his own, breaking four tackles in a physical 20-yard run for a late fourth quarter touchdown to help put the game on ice.
Taydrick “The Bull” Dawson recorded 77 rushing yards, capped off by a spectacular hurdle over a defender at the goal line to give the Wildcats their third touchdown of the game.
While the season may not have gone the way they wanted it, the Wildcats never gave up and finished their season strong, saying goodbye to a senior class that embodied everything that the Paris football program stands for.
While the departure of important seniors leaves some big shoes to fill, the team has a young core of players to build around, setting them up to be a fun team to watch over the next couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.