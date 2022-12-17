Misty Reshell Jackson Davis

Misty Reshell Jackson Davis

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, we lost our beloved Misty Reshell Jackson Davis. She was 30 years old. Misty fought valiantly in a long and hard battle against leukemia.

Misty was born on Apr. 21, 1992, to James and Vickie Jackson of Paris, Texas. From an early age, Misty loved the outdoors and taking care of her animals. During high school, Misty greatly enjoyed showing her goats and her Red Angus heifers. Misty was even awarded the National Red Angus Junior Herdsman in 2008 while showing at the National Red Angus Show. She also enjoyed participating in her local 4-H club. A favorite memory from that time was her participation in the Food Show, where she was surprised to win first prize for her now world famous candied sweet potatoes. Misty also made a point of giving back to the community, serving in Key Club while in high school. While in Key Club, Misty was appointed Lt. Governor of Division 32 and elected as District Treasurer. Her notable achievement in that role led to her receiving the Outstanding District Treasurer Award. Misty graduated valedictorian from Chisum High School in 2010.

