On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, we lost our beloved Misty Reshell Jackson Davis. She was 30 years old. Misty fought valiantly in a long and hard battle against leukemia.
Misty was born on Apr. 21, 1992, to James and Vickie Jackson of Paris, Texas. From an early age, Misty loved the outdoors and taking care of her animals. During high school, Misty greatly enjoyed showing her goats and her Red Angus heifers. Misty was even awarded the National Red Angus Junior Herdsman in 2008 while showing at the National Red Angus Show. She also enjoyed participating in her local 4-H club. A favorite memory from that time was her participation in the Food Show, where she was surprised to win first prize for her now world famous candied sweet potatoes. Misty also made a point of giving back to the community, serving in Key Club while in high school. While in Key Club, Misty was appointed Lt. Governor of Division 32 and elected as District Treasurer. Her notable achievement in that role led to her receiving the Outstanding District Treasurer Award. Misty graduated valedictorian from Chisum High School in 2010.
After high school, Misty studied at Texas A&M University in College Station. In 2011, Misty received an Associate of Science in pre-medicine from Paris Junior College, having completed coursework during high school and the summer. Misty was proud of her roots in Lamar County, and wanted to display that pride by completing a degree from Paris Junior College, even though she had already started coursework at Texas A&M. Misty was very active at Texas A&M, working as a teaching graduate assistant and lab instructor, serving as president of the Texas A&M chapter of Circle K International, interning at the major livestock shows and rodeos throughout Texas, assisting annually with Key Club District Convention, serving on the College of Agriculture and Live Sciences Counsel, and working as a Study Abroad Ambassador. During her senior year, Misty received the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Merit Award and was awarded the Outstanding Senior in the Department of Animal Science. Misty graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station with a Bachelor of Science in animal science in 2014.
It was during her time in school that Misty found her love of travel. She completed a study abroad semester in Brazil during the spring of 2013, with all of her coursework in Portuguese despite not knowing the language. While there, Misty met her best friend, Bruna Orse, who was like a twin sister to her. Bruna helped Misty navigate life during her time in Brazil, and tutored Misty to become fluent in Portuguese. Bruna welcomed Misty into her family while in Brazil, making her feel as though Brazil was her second home. While studying at Texas A&M, Misty met her future husband, Joshua Davis, in 2011. They married in May 2014 in a ceremony at her parents’ farm. Misty’s best friend Bruna was even able to travel from Brazil as a surprise to be a bridesmaid in Misty’s wedding.
This love of travel, combined with her love of agriculture, led Misty to pursue working in international education. Misty returned to Texas A&M University for a master’s program focusing on international agricultural education. During this time, Misty traveled to an all-girls high school in Rwanda to complete an internship; she traveled first during the summer of 2015, and then later returned with her husband for the majority of 2016. While there, Misty served in a variety of roles, the most prominent and important to her being that of a teacher and mentor to the students, helping them to learn about agriculture. She helped them to complete a final project related to agriculture, a program that rewarded students with successful projects with full scholarships to universities in the United States. Upon returning from Rwanda, Misty completed her remaining coursework and was awarded a Master of Science in Agricultural Development in 2016.
Misty and her husband moved back to College Station in 2017. Misty returned to work for the university, where she held roles that helped guide students towards international education. Misty began a doctoral program with Abilene Christian University in 2018, pursuing a Doctorate of Education in organizational leadership, though she was unfortunately unable to complete the program due to her illness. Misty and her husband returned to Paris to be close to family in early 2021, and she gave birth to her son, James, in June of that year.
Misty is survived by her husband, Joshua Davis; her son, James Richard Davis; her parents, James R. Jackson Jr. and Vickie Jackson; mother-in-law, Shelly Basta and her husband, Wes Basta; father-in-law, Bryan Davis; grandmother, Colette Jackson; grandmothers-in-law, Joyce Wines and Marie Davis; brothers-in-law, Brad Davis and Arrin Davis; aunt, Jocasta Sims and her husband, Mike Sims, and daughters Alecia Brandon and Angela Temple; great-aunt, Emilie Templeton; and all her family members from South Dakota as well as a whole host of extended family and friends across the world, including her best friend, Bruna Orse, who was like a twin sister to her.
Misty was preceded in death by her grandmother, Johanna E. Jackson; grandfather, Dr. James R. Jackson Sr.; grandfather, Rex Adams; grandfather-in-law, Richard Wines; and her beloved dogs, Mindy and Leo. They were all waiting to greet her at the gates of heaven.
In everything Misty did during her life, she never backed down from a challenge. A celebration-of-life gathering will be held in Misty’s honor on Jan. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. All those whose life was touched by Misty are welcome to attend. The event will be held at Chisum ISD Performing Arts Center, 3250 S. Church St, Paris, TX 75462.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Misty’s honor to Chisum FFA or Lamar County 4-H for financial assistance to students in need, so that they can find the same love of agriculture that Misty held so deeply.
