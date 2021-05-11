AUSTIN — The Texas Legislature failed to pass a bill extending the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners in 2019. This year, the House, by a vote of 143-4, passed HB 636, which extends the plumbing examiners board until 2027.
The Senate Natural Resources & Economic Development Committee held a public hearing on HB 636 on Thursday in the Senate Chamber. Paris master plumber William “Buddy” Heuberger testified before the committee in favor of the bill. He has testified several times in the past on various plumbing, rainwater and crime stopper legislation before House committees. This was the first time he testified in the Senate Chamber.
“I will remember the experience forever. It was an honor and privilege to be able to take part in our legislative process,” he said.
Rep. Gary VanDeaver voted in favor of HB 636, which not only extends the regulation of plumbers in Texas, but allows the tradesman plumber-limited license to be taught in a career and technology program. Those who successfully complete the program will be allowed to take the tradesman examination to become licensed as a tradesman. Individuals taking the course will not be required to register as a plumber’s apprentice to take the class. Instructors will be required to be either a master plumber, journeyman plumber or a plumbing inspector.
Heuberger supported a similar measure last session when the largest concern of a vast majority of Texas plumbers was the elimination of the state examiners board, giving the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation regulatory authority over plumbers.
HB 636, as adopted by the House, keeps the TSBPE intact with several beneficial changes and other minor changes to the plumbing license law. It eliminates the requirement for a master plumber to complete a 24-hour training class on how to operate a business before becoming a responsible master plumber and own or operate a plumbing company. It also allows the TSBPE to issue Texas plumbing licenses to out-of-state plumbers as long as their state has similar licensing requirements as Texas. A change that will benefit most licensed plumbers allows all plumbers 12 months to complete their annual continuing education requirement. Currently, some plumbers only have a three-month time period to complete the continuing education while others have 12 months. Modifications were made in disciplinary actions, background checks and enforcement.
HB 636 is pending in the Senate Natural Resources & Economic Committee. Heuberger asks the public to contact Sen. Bryan Hughes at 903-581-1776 or 512-436-0101 and ask him to support HB 636 as adopted by the House and to get it placed on the Senate calendar for a vote as soon as possible. If the Legislature fails to adopt a plumbing license bill, state regulation of plumbers will end May 31.
If the Senate fails to pass HB 636 by a two-thirds vote, the bill will not take effect until Sept. 1. A potential gap in statutory authority will exist between May 31 and Sept. 1.
Texas has been regulating plumbers since 1897. In 1897, the Legislature required all cities to regulate plumbing and plumbers as the city had cesspools or an underground sewer system. Water sources were contaminated with sewer, which caused outbreaks of waterborne disease and subsequently caused numerous deaths. The city license was valid only in the city where it was issued, and it was becoming political. In 1947, the Legislature passed a bill authorizing a state-issued license that was valid for the entire state, and it created the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners. The law has been amended several times since 1947.
Plumbers protect the health and safety of the citizens of Texas by properly installing sewer, water, gas, medical gas in our homes, businesses and medical facilities, Heuberger said.
“Plumbing is a cornerstone of a modern civilization, but often taken for granted until disasters, the recent winter storm, Hurricane Harvey and the flooding across Central Texas, reveal our dependency on proper plumbing to protect our health and safety,” Heuberger said. “The proper installation, maintenance and repair of plumbing systems and fixtures is vital to a developed civilization. Poor quality plumbing can breed diseases in the water supplied to homes and businesses, such as legionnaires disease or bacterial dysentery. Improperly installed water heaters can cause explosions or fires that result in serious injury or death.”
Plumbing also encompasses piping for gases in medical settings, like hospitals or dental offices, which can be catastrophic if improperly installed or maintained. Regulation ensures that only qualified individuals perform plumbing work to best protect the public.
