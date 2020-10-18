Paris Firefighters visited Aikin Elementary to talk to students about fire safety. One of the lessons that the firefighters stressed was how important it is to know your home address. Oliver Gonderman, Anthony Cortines, Oliver Bell and Marley Perry all knew their address and received a special pencil from the firefighters.
Aikin Elementary Kindergarten classes get visit from Paris Fire Department
- Special to The Paris News
