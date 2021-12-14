North Lamar Police Department Officer Joe Tuttle celebrated his 40th anniversary as a peace officer on Friday with a surprise reception at Aaron Parker Elementary. Also known as “Jolene” or “Officer Pappaw,” Tuttle has become a beloved member of the Aaron Parker family.
Tuttle became a state certified licensed reserve officer for the city of Paris Police Department in December, 1981. In 1982, he became a dispatcher for the Paris PD before signing on as a full time peace officer for the police department, graduating from the East Texas Police Academy in May 1985. He worked for the Paris PD until 1993, when he moved to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. In July, 2017, he retired from the Sheriff’s office and came to work for the North Lamar Police Department.
At Parker, Tuttle can often be found going above-and-beyond to serve the teachers and students. From answering the phone, to working the doors, to helping students out of the car in the morning, to even helping the teachers hang items in their classrooms, Tuttle’s calm presence has become something the teachers at Parker look forward to seeing every day.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.