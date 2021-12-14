Tuttle.jpg

North Lamar ISD police office Joe Tuttle greets students at Parker Elementary School.

 Submitted Photo

North Lamar Police Department Officer Joe Tuttle celebrated his 40th anniversary as a peace officer on Friday with a surprise reception at Aaron Parker Elementary. Also known as “Jolene” or “Officer Pappaw,” Tuttle has become a beloved member of the Aaron Parker family.

Tuttle became a state certified licensed reserve officer for the city of Paris Police Department in December, 1981. In 1982, he became a dispatcher for the Paris PD before signing on as a full time peace officer for the police department, graduating from the East Texas Police Academy in May 1985. He worked for the Paris PD until 1993, when he moved to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department. In July, 2017, he retired from the Sheriff’s office and came to work for the North Lamar Police Department.

At Parker, Tuttle can often be found going above-and-beyond to serve the teachers and students. From answering the phone, to working the doors, to helping students out of the car in the morning, to even helping the teachers hang items in their classrooms, Tuttle’s calm presence has become something the teachers at Parker look forward to seeing every day.

