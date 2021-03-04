MARCH 2 to MARCH 4
Paris Police Department
Tina Marie Crabtree, 32: Driving while intoxicated.
William Henry Love, 26: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Curtiera Meshae Tyson, 26: Motion to adjudicate guilt/failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ronie Ray Jones Jr., 40: Failure to appear/criminal nonsupport.
Arvis Jay Head Sr., 47: Judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Roger Gaylen Lind Jr., 30: Bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Rendon Cade Langston, 25: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts).
