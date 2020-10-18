Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Oct. 16, 2020, include:
Kevin Lee Coker to Melanie Jane Fowler;
Keaton Paul Perry to Mary Alice Cobb;
Andy Garrett Watson to Mallory Adrian Christian;
Chad Justin Helm to Monica Mechelle Oliver;
David Martin Newman to Kiara Dazanique Davis;
Isaiah Donte Snowton to Eztrella Maria Mendez;
Eric Lee Clark to Jami Leigh Farrell;
Kenneth Lynn Norwood to Audrey Louise Easley;
Ryan David Poole to Jeffie Amelia Burt;
Colton Dale Billy to Lexie Nickole Halley; and,
Damien Deashawn Council to Leanna Denise Morris.
