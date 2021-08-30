Philip Bertram Smith Jr., age 81, departed us to be united with his Heavenly Father and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
Phil was born the 18th of July, 1940 to Philip B. Smith and Cornelia Pearce Smith.
Phil was born and raised in Houston, Texas where he graduated from Lamar High School in 1958. Phil’s most treasured memories, while growing up in Houston, were spending time with his beloved grandparents.
He attended Davidson College where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and ROTC. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. He spent several college summers working as a ranch hand in Montana which sparked a lifelong love of the outdoors and tending to animals. After graduating from Davidson College, Phil joined the Army and served as a tank commander stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. He achieved the rank of Captain and later served in the 36th Infantry of the Texas Army National Guard until 1969.
In 1963, Phil married Patricia Ann Haas and relocated back to Houston, Texas where he began his family. Phil and Pat had three children together, Philip, Stephen and Renee Clark.
After graduating from South Texas College of Law, he joined the law firm of Vinson & Elkins as an associate in its oil/gas/real estate section. In 1976, Phil and his family relocated to Dallas where he continued his legal career as a partner with Locke, Purnell, Boren, Laney and Neely.
In 1980, Phil and his family moved to rural Waxahachie, Texas. He spent his days practicing law in Dallas, and his evenings and weekends enjoying the peace of the country and tending his horses. He truly enjoyed maintaining his country property, mending fences, cutting hay and taking care of his animals with a special love for American Paint Horses. Such hobbies were a necessary respite to maintain his active law practice. While in Waxahachie, he saw his three children graduate from high school and begin their respective lives.
In 1992, Phil married Maria “Jo”. In 1994, he recommitted his life to Christ and was baptized at Fielder Road Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. Phil and Jo moved to Paris, Texas in 1997, where he continued his law practice at the Moore Law Firm, eventually going into private practice with an office at 1700 Place, Paris, until his death.
During their 28 years of marriage they enjoyed traveling, visiting Israel, Washington, D.C., California, Yosemite, Montana, Colorado and Tennessee.
While living in Paris, Texas, he was a member of Rotary, Gideons and East Paris Baptist Church, where he served on the Finance Committee. Living in close proximity with Jo’s family he became an integral part of their lives, becoming dearly loved and highly regarded as a step-dad and grandfather.
Phil is survived by his wife, Jo; his sister, Ann Blankenship, of Dallas, Texas; his son, Philip B. Smith III, of Hillsboro, Texas; son, Stephen T. Smith and his wife, Inga, of Houston, Texas; and his daughter, Renee D. Clark, of Keller, Texas.
He leaves behind the following grandchildren, Philip B. Smith IV, of New Orleans, Louisiana, Preston L. Smith, Parker T. Smith and Patrick H. Smith, of Houston, Texas, Corinne B. Clark and Campbell W. Clark, of Keller, Texas; and his niece, Dawn Hennessey, of Dallas, Texas.
He is also survived by step-children, Russ and Carolyn Ferguson, of Paris, Texas, Jan and John Moon, of Paris, Texas, LeeAnn and Shane Rost, of Venus, Texas, Dena and Eli Rivera, of Grand Prairie, Texas; and 16 step-grandchildren; and a host of step-great-grandchildren.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Dr. Danny Moody and John Moon officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
