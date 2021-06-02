Betty Jean Winter Watkins, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 31, 2021, at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Family night will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, Texas.
She was born in Paris, Texas on June 8, 1941. She loved dancing, watching the Texas Rangers, she loved to talk and she never met a stranger.
She is survived by her two sons, Cody Winter and wife, Linda, Terry Winter and wife, Michelle; her daughter, Tonya Hinkle and fiancée, Mark Armstrong; her grandchildren, Renea Winter, Kayla Hinkle-VanWorth and husband, Toby VanWorth, Dillon Hinkle and wife, Michelle, Madison Winter and Emma Winter; her great-grandchildren, Gavin Jones, Isabella Hinkle and Kase VanWorth. She is also survived by her brother, Randy Mahon and wife, Diane, Ruth Dillard, Hester Lawson and husband, Terry and Sharla Hughes; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ann Mahon; her husband, William “Buddy” Winter; and her brothers, Wayne and Jimmy Mahon.
Special thanks to Platinum Home Health and the many nurses at Stillhouse Nursing Facility and all our many, many friends.
Online condolence may be sent to the Watkins family at fry-gibbs.com.
