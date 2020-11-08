Everett Elementary Principal Lora Sanders has named the first six weeks honor roll for the 20-20-21 school year.
Second-grade: Addison Annett, Andrew Applegate, Elijah Applegate, David Arnold, James Blanton, Margaret Bright, Emmett Broadway, Vallen Brown, Mackenzie Cecil, Jeetzel Cervantes, James Cleere, Madison Copeland, Josiah Cortes, Revin Cox, Kain Davis, Ozzy Dean, Easton Farrell, Brylen Felker, Joe Fortenberry, Andrew Garcia, McKenna Gridley, Niya Griffith, Kagen House, Carter Jones, Eli Kreais, Addison Kuykendall, Aubriella Labrozzi, Isaac Lawson, Gael Marquez Pena, Ariel Monds, Adrian Patino, Isabel Quezada, Martin Quiroz, Easton Reams, Paizley Resendiz, Rylee Slater, Kendall Spencer, Cole Spradlin, Cora Sullivan, Kara Walker, Skyler Weekley and Izabella Zapien.
Third-grade: Elijah Armas, Presley Brasseux, Kypten Campbell, Callen Carr, Trey Cole, Kallen Craig, Kinsley Crowell, Caimbree Davidson, Jacob Doughty, Elliot Edwards, Magalene Emeyabbi, Andrew Harris, Danielle Hudson, Haley Hughes, Kate Hughes, Akshath Kandadi, Phanuel Kwetey, Colton Layton, Cassidy Lee, Jude Lehman, Baylee McCormack, Andrie Musgrove, Alyvia Norwood, Elliot Olivares, Caylee Payne, Lukas Reaves, Ian Smith, Marion Spencer, Landry Stewart, Lyndin Terrell, Drew Trenchard, Levi Vanderburg, Evelyn Walker, Ella Ward, Mason White, Levi Whitley, Jacob Williams, Layla Woodard and Legend Woodard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.