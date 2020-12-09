Paris Police responded to the 3000 block of Church Street at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a fight in progress. Police said it was reported that a Black man had entered the property of a business and had become rude with one of the employees.
The man was then asked to leave the business. A physical fight ensued and at least four people were assaulted, police said. It was reported that one of the owners of the business then drew a handgun and fired a shot at the man. The man then left the business.
The incident is under investigation.
Woman arrested on felony warrant
Paris Police arrested Tamara Tmane Hardy, 37, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on a felony motion to revoke warrant.
Hardy had been convicted and was currently on probation for credit or debit card abuse of an elderly person. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where she remains today.
Employee steals more than $5,800
At 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 3100 block of NE Loop 286 in reference to a theft. The district loss prevention manager reported that an employee had stolen over $5,800 through fraudulent transactions.
The 21-year-old suspect did admit to the thefts. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.