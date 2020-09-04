Friday Forecast.jpg
Rain chances will continue through the day today, mainly in the south and southeast. Highs will range from the 80s to lower 90s; the coolest temperatures will be across Central Texas given the greater cloud cover.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

Done with the end of summer rains? So is the weather - almost. There's a 20% chance for rain today, mainly between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., before the stubborn low pressure system that's causing storms exits the region. With ample moisture in the atmosphere, we'll have a mostly cloudy day with a high near 85. Tonight will continue to be mostly cloudy with a low around 69.

Saturday will start a sunny streak for us that should last through the Labor Day weekend and holiday. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 while Saturday night will be mostly clear with a chillier low around 64. 

Enjoy your Friday!

Extended forecast outlooks call for below normal temperatures during mid September. While normal highs are mostly in the low to mid 90s, most of North and Central Texas will see several days with highs only in the upper 70s and 80s during this time period.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

