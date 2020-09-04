Good morning, Red River Valley!
Done with the end of summer rains? So is the weather - almost. There's a 20% chance for rain today, mainly between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., before the stubborn low pressure system that's causing storms exits the region. With ample moisture in the atmosphere, we'll have a mostly cloudy day with a high near 85. Tonight will continue to be mostly cloudy with a low around 69.
Saturday will start a sunny streak for us that should last through the Labor Day weekend and holiday. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 while Saturday night will be mostly clear with a chillier low around 64.
Enjoy your Friday!
