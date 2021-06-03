Alex Nava, a senior at North Lamar High School, was awarded a $180,000 scholarship by the U.S. Marine Corps.
Only 400 Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarships were awarded this year. This makes Nava in the 1% of high school seniors in the United States to achieve such a goal.
The purpose of the Marine Option NROTC program is to educate and train highly qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Marine option NROTC units are located at selected colleges and universities throughout the country. Upon graduation and successful completion of required courses and training, a midshipman is appointed a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. White attending a university as a scholarship student, active-duty Marines who are selected as Marine Option NROTC scholarship recipients are released to the Individual Ready Reserve and do not receive pay and allowances.
Each Marine Corps Recruiting District screens and selects applicants for the Marine Option NROTC four-year Scholarship Program. Selected applicants are awarded the scholarships through a highly competitive selection process and receive full tuition, books, fees and other financial benefits at many of the country’s leading colleges and universities. For selection board dates, submission deadlines and eligibility requirements, contact the local recruiting district.
