Kenneth “KW” Williams, age 69, of Bogata, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Titus Regional Medical Center.
Kenneth was born Sept. 10, 1951, in Odessa, to Donald and Mary Lovell Williams. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of First Baptist Church in Bogata.
His father; and a sister, Edna Mitchell, preceded him in death.
Kenneth married Karen Mauldin on April 18, 1997. He enjoyed team roping, a little hog hunting and his family said he would qualify as a T.V. buff of old western T.V. shows. If you were around “KW” he considered himself as a story teller and probably have heard a story or two he has told. “KW” also enjoyed the “coffee drinking meetings” at the Bogata Kwik Korner.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Bogata with the Rev. Jeff Duvall and the Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Cuthand Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Covid-19 regulations apply and the family has asked that masks be worn.
Visitation will be an hour before service time at First Baptist Church in Bogata.
Pallbearers are Donnie Smith, Ike Roach, John Ross, Neil Mankins, Kirk Ingram, David Anderson, Johnny Hudson, Lindy Guest and Casey Jeffery.
Honorary pallbearers are Floyd Bradford, Claude Bradford, Payton Sweeney, Garrett Sweeney, Cody Poole, Jackie Latham and Kody Grizzle.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Williams of Bogata; two daughters, Melanie Lee and husband, A.J., of Paris and Lacy Williams of Longview; his mother, Mary Craig of Texarkana; sisters, Gladys Tieman and husband, Carl, of Redwater, Ladalia Ingram and husband, Doug, of Texarkana and Barbara Sue Griffin of McGregor; brothers, G.D Williams of Redwater and Wendell Williams of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jacy Poole, Cody Poole and wife, Kaitlyn, Garrett Sweeney and Payton Sweeney; and numerous nieces and nephews and special nieces, Rylee and Ruby Roach.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
