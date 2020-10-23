Gearldine Barnett, 68, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
A graveside service has been set for Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Georgia Cemetery with the Rev. Clayton Wagner officiating. No formal visitation will be observed.
She was born in Paris, Texas on June 22, 1952, to Lucian and Imogene McFatridge Davis.
She married Charlie Barnett on Sept. 12, 1966, in Paris, Texas and was a member of Leslie Chapel Pentecostal Church. She will be greatly missed.
Gearldine is survived by her daughters, Ethel and husband, Chad Coursey, Lee Ann and husband, Michael Blair, Linda and husband, Joey Hamm, Julie Clarkson, Melissa and husband, Kevin Verner; grandchildren, Cody Vick and wife, Katelyn, Heather Hicks and husband, Eric, Travis Vick, Crissy Templeton and husband, Hunter, Shelby Mallicote and husband, Jordan, Makayla Hamm, Makenzie Hamm, Chesney May, Ty Clarkson, Mayson Woodard, Caycee Woodard, Emmy Hamm and Nick Hamm; great-grandchildren, Grady, Rayner, Gentry, Hayslee, Isley, Haven, Creed, Chazelyn and Maelyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 50 years, Charlie Barnett.
Pallbearers are Michael Blair, Joey Hamm, Kevin Verner, Chad Coursey, Cody Vick, Travis Vick, Ty Clarkson, Mayson Woodard and Nick Hamm.
Online condolences may be sent to the Barnett family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
