Paris Police attempted to detain 26-year-old Jailon Dandre Garvin in the 400 block of 20th Street NE at 11:38 p.m. Friday. Officers said they saw Garvin carrying a woman’s purse and knew that there had recently been numerous burglaries of motor vehicles in the area.
Garvin then ran from the officers and was apprehended a short time later in the 1700 block of East Cherry Street. Officers said Garvin had discarded the bag but they found it with a stolen firearm and suspected marijuana inside it. The firearm’s serial numbers had been ground off.
Garvin was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, tampering with identification numbers, evading arrest and possession of marijuana. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Suspected Xanax, marijuana, lead to arrests
Paris Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 10 block of 32nd Street SW at 12:59 a.m. Saturday for a defective tail light. When the officer said when he approached the vehicle, with four people inside, he smelled marijuana.
During the investigation, the front passenger was found to be in possession of a firearm and suspected marijuana and was arrested on misdemeanor charges. A passenger in the back seat was found to be in possession of what looked like Xanax pills and a bottle of THC oil.
Brianna Nicole Garcia, 17, of Ladonia, was arrested and charged with possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance (THC oil) and less than 28 grams of a controlled substance (Xanax). Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Tools stolen from private property
At 8:24 a.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2900 block of Old Bonham Road. The complainant reported that someone had cut the lock off the gate to the property to gain access. The unknown suspect(s) then kicked the back door open and stole numerous tools, officers said.
The incident is under investigation.
Traffic stop finds warrant, leads to arrest
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of 7th Street NW at 7:37 p.m. Saturday for a defective tail light. The driver, Kendrick Demontra Williams, 41, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.
Williams was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 200 calls for service and arrested 10 people over the weekend.
