The Paris-Lamar County Health District has reported three additional Covid-19 related deaths, an 80-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, bringing the county's total to 108.
The district said one of the deceased passed away in Oklahoma in January and was not reported until Monday.
At the same time, the district reported 21 new cases. This brings the total case count since testing began in March 2020 to 5,782, with 2,550 of those confirmed through PCR testing, 3,030 confirmed with antigen testing and 202 through antibody testing.
